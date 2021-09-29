The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,817 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $90,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 243.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.92 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

