The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 95,845 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 95,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $72,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $146,627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,511,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

