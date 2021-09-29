The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MRCH opened at GBX 535.56 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £668.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.14.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

