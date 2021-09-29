The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.80

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MRCH opened at GBX 535.56 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £668.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.14.
