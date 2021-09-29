The North American Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.62. The firm has a market cap of £401.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.96.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
