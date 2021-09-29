The North American Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:NAIT)

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.62. The firm has a market cap of £401.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.96.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.