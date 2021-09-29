The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 10.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 174,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

