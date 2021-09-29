The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.44

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.44 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 182.80 ($2.39). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.34), with a volume of 174,928 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.42. The firm has a market cap of £817.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.