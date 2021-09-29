The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,738 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Southern were worth $84,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

