The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

