The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.67

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.67 and traded as high as C$85.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$84.96, with a volume of 5,114,567 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.16.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$154.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$83.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.