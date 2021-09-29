The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 286.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

