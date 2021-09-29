THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 7.1% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $41,569.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

