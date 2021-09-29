Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $142.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

