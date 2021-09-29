Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

THO opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

