ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 6,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $126,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

