ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. ThredUp comprises approximately 2.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,067. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,182,914 shares of company stock valued at $27,313,080.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

