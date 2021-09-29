Tidal Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,050.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $87,050.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.