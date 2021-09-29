Tim S.A. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 681,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,797. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TIM stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.