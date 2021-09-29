Timothy M. Shannon Sells 36,411 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
