Timothy M. Shannon Sells 36,411 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

