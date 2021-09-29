Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

