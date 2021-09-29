Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 81184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.
TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.25.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
