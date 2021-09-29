Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.26

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 81184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.25.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.