Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.96 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36). 611,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 513,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

TXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.65. The stock has a market cap of £219.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

