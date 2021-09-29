Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,685% compared to the average volume of 198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $355.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.36. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.