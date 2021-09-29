TradeStars Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $124,782.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 54,058.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00381827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.92 or 0.99932864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.04 or 0.06789009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

