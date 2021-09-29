Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

