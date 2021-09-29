TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

