TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

