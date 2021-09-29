Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.37

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.37 and traded as low as C$20.54. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.63, with a volume of 164,204 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.