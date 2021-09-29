Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.37 and traded as low as C$20.54. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.63, with a volume of 164,204 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.