TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TGA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 18,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.00.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

