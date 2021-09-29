Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.