TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.07.

NASDAQ TA opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $703.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

