Travis Perkins plc Announces Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,668.50 ($21.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,812.11. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

TPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

