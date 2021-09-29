Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TV. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$124.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.