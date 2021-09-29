Trias Token (new) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.04 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $2.39 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00016632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

