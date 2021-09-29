Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Up 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.46). Approximately 2,670,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,409,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

