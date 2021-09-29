Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 14.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.