Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Trupanion by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $2,674,865 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.