Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.49

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.49 and traded as low as $75.10. Tucows shares last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 26,715 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.75 million, a PE ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tucows by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tucows by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

