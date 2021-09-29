Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 4,999 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

