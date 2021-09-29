Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

