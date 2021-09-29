Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.