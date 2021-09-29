Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

