Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0810 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $728,606.12 and $12,639.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

