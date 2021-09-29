UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

HEI stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

