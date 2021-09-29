UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $321.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.10 million to $328.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.46. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $397,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UMB Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

