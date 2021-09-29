Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $86,690.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,305.62 or 1.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.06822219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00773951 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

