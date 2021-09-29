United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 73.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

