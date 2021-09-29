United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 33,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

