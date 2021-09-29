United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 33,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.
In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.