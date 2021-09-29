United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 25,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,265. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.