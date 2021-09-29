United Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,578 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,155% compared to the average daily volume of 203 put options.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

